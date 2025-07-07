SEPANG, July 7 — Diplomatic delegations have begun arriving in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, which will be held from July 8 to 11.

Among the early arrivals was Laos Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Phongsavanh Sisoulath, who landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8.05pm on Sunday.

Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Kyaw Nyun Oo and Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Eksiri Pintaruchi were also among those who arrived.

Senior officials from several Asean countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Indonesia, also touched down on Sunday.

The 58th AMM and related meetings, to be held under Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” will feature 24 ministerial-level meetings, including sessions with Asean Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

The event is expected to gather about 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from Asean member states, Timor-Leste, Asean Dialogue Partners, Asean Regional Forum (ARF) participating countries, Sectoral Dialogue Partners and senior officials from the Asean Secretariat.

Malaysia is hosting the AMM as part of its fifth Asean Chairmanship, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama