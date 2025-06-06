NARATHIWAT (Thailand), June 6 — A Malaysian senior citizen died after the vehicle he was driving skidded into a ditch in an accident along the Narathiwat-Pattani Highway near Yi Ngo District in Thailand’s southern province yesterday afternoon.

Yi Ngo District Police Chief, Naravi Binwaearong, said his department received a report of the accident at 3pm local time.

“Police officers who arrived at the scene found that the victim had been taken to Yi Ngo Hospital and was confirmed dead a few hours after the accident,” he said when contacted yesterday (Thursday).

He said the victim, aged 68, was from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, and had been driving alone at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations found that the accident was caused by a burst tyre on the four-wheel drive vehicle the victim was driving.

“The police have informed the Malaysian Consulate of the incident, and the victim’s body remains at Yi Ngo Hospital,” he added. — Bernama