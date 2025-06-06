ALOR SETAR, June 6 — The Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) is fully prepared for the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, which is expected to bring dry and hot weather conditions this month, in an effort to ensure the success of the first padi planting season in the Muda Area this year.

In a statement today, MADA advised farmers to adhere strictly to the scheduled planting calendar and to expedite padi planting in their fields to maintain a smooth agricultural cycle.

“To address the anticipated water shortage, MADA has intensified the operation of drainage water reuse pumps and booster pumps to increase irrigation supply and speed up water distribution to padi fields.

“MADA is also deploying mobile pumps directly to affected fields to help farmers access water from the existing irrigation network,” the statement read.

The agency said it had also held briefings and coordination meetings with field officers and farmers to tackle irrigation challenges, while expanding its agricultural extension efforts to ensure farmers remain aligned with the planting schedule.

“Farmer cooperation is crucial during this dry season to ensure uninterrupted planting activities,” it said.

MADA said efficient on-field water management is key to ensuring equitable and sufficient distribution throughout the season. It also encouraged regular field monitoring to reduce the risk of pest and disease outbreaks that could affect crop yields.

As of yesterday, water levels at all three of MADA’s main dams remain adequate, namely Pedu Dam at 66.34 per cent, Muda Dam at 66.87 per cent, and Ahning Dam at 68.52 per cent.

“These levels indicate that the overall water reserves are sufficient to support irrigation needs for Season 1/2025 in Muda Area,” the statement read.

MADA added that water will be released from the dams and distributed in phases, according to the official Season 1/2025 Paddy Planting Schedule.

The agency will also continue to monitor weather developments closely, relying on forecasts and advisories from the Malaysian Meteorological Department to prepare for potential heat waves or prolonged dry spells. — Bernama