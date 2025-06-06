KUALA TERENGGANU, June 6 — The Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) has carried out remedial work yesterday to re-insulate damaged electrical cables at Dataran Drawbridge.

Kuala Terengganu Mayor Datuk Jusman Ibrahim said the action was taken following an incident where a child was hospitalised for burns from an electric shock that jolted him while he was walking with his family in the area.

He said the council received a complaint at 11.18 pm yesterday and a technical team from the MBKT electrical department was dispatched to inspect the cause of the incident this morning.

“The investigation found the cause of the incident to be due to a damaged electrical cable that came into contact with an MBKT street lamp post.

“Immediate action was taken by MBKT by inspecting all cables, then re-insulating them using the ‘heat shrink insulation’ method,” he said in a statement today.

Jusman said to prevent the same incident from recurring, MBKT would also conduct a comprehensive inspection in phases at Dataran Drawbridge and surrounding areas, which is a popular tourist attraction.

According to him, they also view every complaint received through various media seriously because it involves public safety issues.

MBKT expressed hope that the child will undergo a full recovery and, at the same time, reminded the public that any act of vandalism is a crime that not only damages public property but could also endanger the safety of others.

Earlier, news went viral on social media claiming that a child was injured after being electrocuted while walking past the food truck sales area at Dataran Drawbridge. — Bernama