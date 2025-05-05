KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The management of GiatMARA Alor Gajah, Melaka, will summon all those involved in the bullying incident, including the victim, today to allow for a thorough investigation into the case to be conducted.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he had instructed GiatMARA chief executive officer Ahmad Hamdi Ibrahim to take immediate action regarding the viral incident.

He said initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from an inappropriate joke between trainees during their training at GiatMARA Alor Gajah.

“They are now undergoing industrial training in welding technology and metal fabrication,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page yesterday.

He emphasised that there would be no compromise on any form of bullying, whether physical or mental.

Asyraf Wajdi further stressed that there was no place for bullies in any MARA educational institution (IPMA), including the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), GiatMARA, Mara Skills Institute, Mara College, MARA Professional College (KPM), MARA Higher Skills College (KKTM), MARA Poly-Tech College (KPTM), MARA Japan Industrial Institute (MJII), German-Malaysian Institute (GMI), Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM), or Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).

He added that both MARA management and IPMA fully understood his position on the matter, and that stern action would be taken if any misconduct or bullying were found.

A two-minute video clip recently went viral on social media, showing a man alleging that a trainee with learning disabilities at GiatMARA Alor Gajah had been bullied.

The man expressed his shock when the disabled student, whom he had only just met at a badminton court, told him about the incident.

The video also depicted the victim being struck in the face with a white object while lying on the floor. — Bernama