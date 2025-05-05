PASIR MAS, May 5 — Three federal ministries will play key roles in the construction of a new bridge connecting Malaysia and Thailand, particularly across Sungai Golok, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), Ministry of Works (KKR), and Ministry of Transport will collaborate in the project to replace the existing structure that has been in operation since 1973, in line with a bilateral agreement between both countries.

“KDN is responsible for developing a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex, while KKR is overseeing the road infrastructure linking the bridge to Rantau Panjang, either via a new alignment or upgrades to existing roads,” he told reporters after a working visit to the ICQS complex in Rantau Panjang yesterday.

He added that the Ministry of Transport is involved in Thailand’s proposal to extend its railway services from Bangkok to Rantau Panjang.

“The Kelantan government has also requested that the ECRL station be extended from Tunjong to Rantau Panjang to enhance rail connectivity between the two countries,” he said.

“This project’s success requires high-level policy coordination among the three ministries. At KDN, our immediate focus is on resolving land acquisition issues to ensure its smooth progress,” he said.

He also noted that KKR is in the final stages of appointing a contractor for the Malaysian side, while the Thai authorities are undergoing a similar process.

During his official visit to Bangkok on April 17, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, for her commitment to realising the construction of the Second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok Bridge.

Subsequently, Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the project comprises a new 117.3-metre bridge and the upgrading of the current one linking Rantau Panjang in Malaysia and Sungai Kolok in Thailand.

The estimated cost of RM40.54 million is jointly funded by both governments, and it is expected to be completed by 2028. — Bernama