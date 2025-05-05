MELAKA, May 5 — The case involving a trainee with disabilities (PwD) who recently went viral as a bullying victim at GiatMARA Durian Tunggal is an old incident that has already been resolved, according to State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

He said that the incident took place in February but only gained attention recently after going viral on social media. Following an investigation, all students involved were summoned by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“MARA has recorded statements from all parties, and the students involved have since apologised. They are continuing their skills courses and undergoing plant training, and the case is considered closed. The trainee who was allegedly bullied did not sustain any injuries,” he told reporters here today.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a Facebook post yesterday, said that there will be no compromise for anyone involved in bullying of any kind — whether physical or psychological — at any MARA educational institution, including MRSM, GiatMARA, IKM, KM, KPM, KKTM, KPTM, MJII, GMI, UPTM, or UniKL.

“MARA management at all levels and within its educational institutions (IPMA) fully understands my stance. The strictest action will certainly be taken if there is evidence of misconduct or criminal bullying,” he said.

The media reported that a young man uploaded a two-minute video featuring a male disabled student with learning difficulties who claimed he had been bullied at GiatMARA Durian Tunggal, Melaka. In the video, the young man expressed his shock after meeting the student at a badminton court and hearing about the incident firsthand. — Bernama