IPOH, May 5 — Police arrested 12 people, including two female Chinese nationals, suspected of being involved in an online job scam syndicate at a bungalow in Pasir Putih, here, on May 2.



Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the suspects, aged between 25 and 44, were detained at 2pm by a team from the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).





During the raid, police seized 20 mobile phones, 10 laptops, and four routers estimated to be worth RM36,000.“Investigations revealed that the syndicate began operating actively around early April, with the bungalow being used as the base for their activities.“The suspects worked as call centre supervisors and client recruiters, targeting victims from among Chinese nationals,” he said in a statement today.Noor Hisam said the syndicate was believed to have offered non-existing online jobs and also promised cash rebates in Yuan currency to victims who completed a series of purchase tasks.“Victims were promised profits for each completed purchase, but once payments were made, the promised rebates were never received,” he said.All suspects have been remanded for four days starting yesterday until May 6, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 and Section 120(B) of the Penal Code.“The police will also verify the foreign suspects’ passport status with the Immigration Department. If there are any violations or misuse of visit passes, further action will be taken under the Immigration Act 1959,” he added. — Bernama