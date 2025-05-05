SHAH ALAM, May 5 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed the attendance of deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting yesterday amid the latter’s month-long leave.

He said that all discussion held during the meeting was “good”.

“Rafizi attended yesterday. We discussed the results. It was good, Alhamdulillah,” he briefly told reporters after the “Temu Anwar IPTS” event at the Management and Science University (MSU) here.

On April 30, a Cabinet minister said Rafizi is currently on leave, amid speculation that the PKR deputy president is stepping down from his government post.

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said the party has endorsed the results of its 2025 internal elections despite allegations of irregularities following the unexpected defeats of several senior leaders.

She said the decision demonstrated the party’s commitment to a more inclusive and participatory democratic process.

She added that the Central Leadership Council (MPP) validated the outcomes for all 220 branches after reviewing reports from the Party Election Committee and an independent international digital auditing firm.