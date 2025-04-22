KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — The Sabah government, via the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), has collaborated with the Sarawak government, represented by its Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT), to establish standardised regulations for electrical and gas equipment across both states.

The strategic partnership was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ECoS, the agency overseeing energy supply regulation in Sabah, and the MUT, the regulatory authority for electricity, water, and gas distribution in Sarawak.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised that ECoS has undertaken various initiatives, particularly in the energy sector, such as launching the latest version of the ECoS-Sirim Safety Label to promote state development and enhance public well-being.

He described the initiative as a proactive measure by ECoS to safeguard consumers’ interests by ensuring that only safe, high-quality electrical and gas equipment are marketed in the state.

“This strategic collaboration is crucial as it reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the safety of electrical and gas appliances. It underscores ECoS’s role in ensuring that products used by the public meet the highest standards,” he added.

Hajiji said this at the MoU signing ceremony and the launch of the ECoS-Sirim Label and the ECoS Technical and Vocational Education and Training adoption programme, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre today.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sarawak Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, and ECoS chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid.

Hajiji further said that this initiative reflects another avenue of cooperation for mutual benefit, resulting from the strong ties between Sabah and Sarawak through their respective regulatory bodies.

“I am confident that the signing of this MoU will open up new markets for quality, recognised products, benefiting both consumers and traders in the two states,” he said, adding that the Sabah government fully supports and welcomes the efforts of ECoS and the Sarawak government in this regard.

Hajiji expressed optimism that the establishment of ECoS will mark a new chapter in the management of Sabah’s energy sector.

With regulatory authority granted by legislation, Hajiji stressed that ECoS must remain committed to ensuring the development of an organised and efficient energy sector, which would not only support Sabah’s economic growth but also provide direct benefits to Sabahans. — Bernama