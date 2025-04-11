KUCHING, April 11 — The federal government should consider channelling all annual health allocations directly to the Sarawak government through the Health Department, said state Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said this would empower Sarawak to better manage its own healthcare system and address critical shortages, including manpower and infrastructure.

“We want the main power to be given to the Sarawak government through our own Health Department,” he told reporters after launching Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Day Care Centre here today.

According to him, greater health autonomy is crucial for Sarawak’s long-term development, especially in overcoming the shortage of over 2,000 doctors in the state.

“Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak) only produces around 150 doctors a year, and not all of them are Sarawakians. At this rate, it will take us 10 years just to produce 1,500 doctors. This doesn’t even account for retirements,” he said, adding that current manpower allocations are based on national standards that do not reflect Sarawak’s unique needs.

Dr Sim acknowledged the Ministry of Health (MoH) for enabling colorectal cancer screening via the immunochemical faecal occult blood test at government clinics across Sarawak.

However, he emphasised that public awareness and early diagnosis remain the most effective strategies in combating the disease.

“Cancer cases are rising — last year, we recorded over 3,000 cases in Sarawak for the first time. Colorectal cancer is the second most common. It’s not just about building hospitals, but about empowering the public to prevent and detect cancer early,” he said.

During his previous engagement with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Dr Sim said he was presented with data showing that 861 Sarawakian nurses and medical assistants currently serving in Peninsular Malaysia wish to return home.

“I understand a taskforce has been formed to look into this. But we must plan carefully — if they all come back, how will West Malaysian hospitals cope? Replacements must be in place,” he said.

He reiterated the importance of federal-state collaboration, saying that while Sarawak welcomes healthcare professionals from other states, it is equally crucial to ensure Sarawakians who want to serve at home are given the opportunity to do so.

“We are short of 2,000 doctors and 2,000 beds. Half of SGH’s staff are from West Malaysia — if they all go home tomorrow, how are we going to function?” he asked.

Dr Sim also thanked the doctors and nurses who continue to work hard for the people of Sarawak, saying their commitment reflects the spirit of care and compassion at the heart of public healthcare.

The Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month campaign was organised in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

It aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer to encourage early medical intervention, educate the community on risk factors, and the benefits of early detection, as well as enhance knowledge and awareness among SGH staff to equip them with tools and resources to provide optimal patient care. — The Borneo Post