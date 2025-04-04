KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Works Ministry (KKR) is ready to provide any assistance, particularly in the form of advice and technical expertise, to the authorities to identify the cause of the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he has instructed all agencies under his ministry, whether involved directly or not, to give their full cooperation in helping the authorities carry out immediate investigations as well as ensure preventive measures can be taken to avoid a recurrence.

“The safety and welfare of the people are the priority and I am confident that all the parties involved are committed to ensuring a full investigation can be carried out transparently and comprehensively.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) is also prepared to assist in terms of advice and technical expertise if required by the authorities,” he posted on Facebook today.

Nanta also urged the public to give the authorities the space needed for investigations to be carried out smoothly and comprehensively.

“I am closely following the developments of the gas explosion in Putra Heights and constantly getting the latest information from officers in the ministry and also the agencies involved.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of the investigations and will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure justice and public safety are guaranteed,” said Nanta, who also expressed his sadness and sympathy to all those affected by the incident. — Bernama