SEREMBAN, April 4 — A 31-year-old woman decided to lodge a police report after being the victim of her husband’s abuse for the third time since 2022 in Kuala Pilah, near here.

The woman, who wished to be identified only as Low, said in the latest incident, her drunk husband suddenly scolded her and hit and bit her left shoulder, right arm until there were wounds on Tuesday at their home in Kuala Pilah at about 3am.

According to her, she had been a victim of domestic violence since 2022 when she was pregnant and then the next incident happened, last year.

“I was determined to lodge a police report this time because I could not stand my husband’s attitude, I had previously reported it to the police but withdrew the report after being persuaded by my mother and mother-in-law.

“But this time, my drunk husband scolded and pushed me until I fell, then he bit and hit me on the back several times,” she told reporters at the Bukit Kepayang State Legislative Assembly Service Centre, here today.

Low said she lodged a police report about the abuse on the same day at around 4.13am while injured before going to a nearby clinic for further treatment and is now living with her brother temporarily in Seremban.

The aggrieved Low said she and her husband, a trader in Kuala Pilah, have a two-year-old daughter who is currently being cared for by a caretaker in Kuala Pilah.

Meanwhile, Bukit Kepayang State Assemblyman Nicole Tan said they would help the victim to obtain legal services for the case so that they could get a proper defence.

“The victim currently lives with her brother in Seremban while her two-year-old daughter lives with her grandmother,” he said.

Nicole, who is also a women’s activist, said this was the third complaint received this year and hoped that more women who were victims of domestic violence would come forward to defend themselves for physical and mental safety.

Meanwhile, Kuala Pilah District Police Chief, Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin when contacted confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect and further information on the report would be announced later. — Bernama