PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The Department of Environment (DOE) investigation team has carried out inspections and sent samples of the oil spill that occurred at the Tanjung Langsat Port (PTL), Pasir Gudang to the Chemistry Department for analysis, said DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

He said that unloading operations were immediately halted at the port and the PTL Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated.

“Two units of oil booms were deployed using several boats. In addition, the ERT team also carried out aerial monitoring using drones and, based on the inspection carried out, no more oil patches were visible on the water’s surface,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the DOE is also carrying out continuous monitoring at the PTL and the surrounding coastal areas of Pasir Gudang as well as officially notifying Singapore’s Marine Port Authority (MPA).

He said that, based on the report so far, the beach areas in Changi, Singapore and the ferry terminal had been contaminated with oil.

“As of this afternoon, the oil pollution in the Malaysian waters has been contained, and the PTL has been instructed to report the status of oil control and cleanup actions periodically until operations are concluded,” he said.

He added that the DOE is also collaborating with the Southern Region Marine Department and the Johor Port Authority to monitor the beaches and the sea to ensure these areas are free from oil pollution.

Wan Abdul Latiff said all these steps were taken after the DOE received complaints about the oil spill at the PTL, caused by a leak in the pipe that channelled very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) from the terminal tank to the MT EPITOME vessel at the PTL jetty.

“It is estimated that 1.6 cubic metres of oil has spilt into the sea,” he said. — Bernama