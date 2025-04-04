KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The police and enforcement officers from the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) continue to maintain strict control at the entrance to Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Height, Subang Jaya following the gas pipeline fire last Tuesday.

A survey by Bernama in the vicinity of the Incident Command Post (PKTK) found that only enforcement officers and staff from agencies involved such as the Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) were allowed to enter the area.

Tents were provided for media practitioners at the PKTK area and the Sri Maha KaliammanTemple in Putra Heights.

Today, fire victims will be allowed to return to their homes in phases to collect important items and documents.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the recovery process for the affected areas would proceed in stages following the completion of safety inspections.

A total of 85 houses have been deemed safe, and residents were allowed to return home starting yesterday.

According to Amirudin, investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, involving multiple agencies. The initial report on the findings are expected to be released today.

The fire at the Petronas gas pipeline, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, saw flames soaring over 30 meters high, with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius. Firefighters took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

The intense explosion also created a massive crater measuring 9.8 metres deep and 21 by 24 meters wide at the site. — Bernama