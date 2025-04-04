MELAKA, April 4 — Melaka is the first state to host the MADANI Aidilfitri 2025 celebration, to be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here tomorrow.

It will be a national-level programme and will be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The programme, to be held from 10 am to 4 pm, is organised in collaboration with the state government and the Ministry of National Unity as the lead ministry to foster a spirit of unity among people of various races and backgrounds.

Themed “Ihsan Menyentuh Jiwa, Toleransi Menyatu Negara”, the programme upholds the values ??of kindness and the spirit of tolerance as the basis for unity in diversity and serves as a platform to celebrate the diversity of Malaysian culture and strengthen the values ??of harmony and well-being in society.

The event will also be an important platform to ease tensions between races and religions, as well as respect and celebrate differences through interaction between people.

Various activities will be held at the national-level celebration such as Pertandingan Sukan Rakyat Perpaduan, exhibitions by government departments and agencies and cross-cultural performances.

Visitors will also be served various foods symbolising the diversity of Malaysians, such as nasi briyani, dimsum, capati, wantan, dumplings, kambing golek and satay.

There will also be delicacies that are popular in the states, like the puding raja (Pahang), kek lapis (Sarawak), kuih bakar (Melaka), rendang tok (Perak), rendang maman (Negeri Sembilan), ketupat sotong (Terengganu), Burasak (Sabah), punten (Selangor), laksa utara (Perlis), laksa Johor (Johor), laksam (Kelantan), mi kolok (Sarawak) and pasembur (Penang).

There will also be performances by artistes such as Anuar Zain, Ayda Jebat, Haziq Rosebi, Hazama, Zamani and Yasser Fikri who will perform Aidilfitri-themed songs such as Suasana Hari Raya, Bersabarlah Sayang, Selamat Berhari Raya, Zapin Raya, Cahaya Aidilfitri and Kepulangan Yang Dinanti.

To facilitate the movement of visitors, the state government will provide a free shuttle bus service from the Al-Alami Mosque, MITC compound; Mydin Ayer Keroh compound and Lingkaran MITC compound to the venue.

Melaka is among the eight states chosen to host the MADANI Aidilfitri 2025 celebration. It will also be held in Selangor on April 6, Pahang (April 11), Kelantan and Penang (April 12), Sarawak (April 19), Perak (April 25) and Perlis (April 27). — Bernama