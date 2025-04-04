KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — In the past, conventional drug dens were located in abandoned buildings and remote areas, however, these activities have now moved to nightclubs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is now focused on strategising efforts to dismantle these activities.

“We have credible information that several nightclubs across the nation have now evolved into the latest version of drug dens,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that these nightclubs serve not only as locations for drug abuse but also as distribution hubs for synthetic drugs.

Mat Zani said the popular drugs being distributed include methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, heroin, and cannabis.

“We have identified the nightclubs involved, which are not limited to the Klang Valley. In fact, nightclubs throughout the country have also been detected,” he said, adding that PDRM is merely waiting for the right moment to launch a large-scale raid.

He also urged anyone with information about these activities to contact the NCID hotline at 012-2087222. — Bernama