KINABATANGAN, April 4 — Residents of a village in the district have resisted evacuation to a temporary relief centre (PPS), despite the area being declared part of a flood disaster zone by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The area has experienced continuous rainfall in the upper reaches of Sungai Kinabatangan and rising river levels, which have remained at a dangerous threshold since last Wednesday.

A Bernama survey found that approximately 22 households in Kampung Muhibbah have refused to relocate to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Garam, citing concerns over home security and the risk of burglary.

Kinabatangan Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt Ahmad Roslan Mohd Kamel said the Disaster Operations Control Centre had issued an evacuation order under Nadma Directive No. 1, declaring the area a red zone.

“This classification means the area is considered dangerous, and rescue personnel are authorised to carry out forced evacuations if necessary,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan police chief Supt Ravi Duraisamy said residents have been given until this evening to relocate to the PPS. Failure to do so would result in the enforcement of Nadma Directive No. 1 to evacuate them.

He added that authorities may also invoke Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants or Section 4C(1) of the Civil Defence Act, which empowers APM personnel to carry out evacuations.

“The area has been declared a disaster zone and poses a threat to lives. Action will be taken against those who refuse to comply,” he warned.

Kinabatangan, located approximately 306 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, was officially declared a flood disaster zone at 4.45pm on April 2 following continuous rainfall and dangerously high river levels.

As of noon today, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 14 residents from three families had moved to the SK Bukit Garam PPS. — Bernama