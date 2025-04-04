KAJANG, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Cabinet members will convene a special meeting this evening, hastily called as Putrajaya seeks to contain the potential fallout from the latest round of reciprocal tariffs announced by Washington yesterday.

US President Donald Trump unveiled what has been described as punitive duties on most exports from 180 countries on so-called “Liberation Day” on April 2, sending ripple effects in markets throughout the world and triggering recession fears.

Anwar said an announcement on measures is expected to follow today’s meeting, which will be chaired by the technical committee overseeing trade with the US.

“God willing we will announce (our response) after the meeting,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers here.

MORE TO COME