KOTA BHARU, March 3 — The installation of solar-powered lights in Kampung Sempadik, Pos Belatim, Gua Musang has been included under the Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) Alternative Project, which will provide a hybrid solar system for villages still without grid electricity.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), in a statement said the initiative reflects its commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of the Orang Asli community, especially those living in remote areas.

Following recent media reports, JAKOA said the project application was submitted under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP and is expected to be implemented in 2026.

“As an interim measure, JAKOA is working with relevant agencies and NGOs to identify locations in need of temporary solar-powered lights to provide basic lighting before the project’s full implementation,” the statement read.

The initiative aims to ensure affected villages can benefit from basic lighting while awaiting long-term solutions.

JAKOA reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the quality of life of the Orang Asli community and ensuring their welfare remains a priority. — Bernama