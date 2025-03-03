GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — Penang said today it aims to further promote the state as a food paradise by adding its Ramadan bazaar as a tourism product next year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the annual bazaar, especially the ones located in the Unesco Heritage Zone, has potential to be a tourism product.

“We already have a strong base, and the popularity of Ramadan bazaars is growing each year,” he said in a press conference after attending the opening of the Boya Institute Penang office, Phoenix Asia Academy of Technology and Metaverse Universal College at CPT Campus here.

He said the state needed to seize the opportunity by making its Ramadan bazaars a key attraction in the state’s tourism sector.

“This will not only attract domestic tourists but also international visitors,” he said.

He added that Penang is well known for its unique food and cultural heritage, so the Ramadan bazaars can serve as a platform to introduce these aspects to tourists.

He said a more well-organized Ramadan bazaar concept could be introduced in several locations instead of being limited to just one area.

“During Ramadan, we can see many bazaars opening in various places which showed there is a high demand, not only from the local community but also from tourists who want to experience shopping for food at a Ramadan bazaar,” he said.

Chow said this initiative was proposed by Penang Muslim League President Datuk Seri Haja Najmudeen Kader yesterday when he visited the Muslim League’s Ramadan Bazaar.

“This initiative aligns with the state government’s efforts to promote Penang as a preferred tourism destination throughout the year,” he said.

He said there will be more comprehensive promotional efforts, including through state tourism campaigns and digital marketing, to boost the recognition of Ramadan bazaars locally and internationally.



