PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today reminded government agencies and departments to be moderate when organising their official breaking fast events this Ramadan.

He said the Muslim holy month can only be appreciated when eating and drinking in these events — called buka puasa in Malay or iftar in Arabic — are organised in moderation.

“This Ramadan, the usually luxurious official government iftar events, let’s keep the eating and drinking moderate so that we can actually appreciate the Ramadan spirit,” Anwar told the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here.

Citing his observations, he said while it is encouraged for government agencies to offer Ramadan donations, it should not be a competition of which agencies have the most attractive packaging.

Anwar related how he found that the packaging could cost more than the dates that are included in the donations.

“To me, that is a form of wastage. Where are you going to keep these boxes? At home, you already have a lot,” he said.

“So there is no need to show off, instead use those funds to do more beneficial initiatives and what more, when Aidilfitri arrives later they will be competing over whose box looks better.

“If everyone agrees, maybe [the Chief Secretary to the Government] can organise a most good-looking box competition,” Anwar added, joking.

In his address during the monthly assembly, he again reminded that even for himself, there should be more focus on reading of the Quran during the holy month.

“I want to summarise that this Ramadan month, even for me, let’s focus on the culture of Quran reading.

“We need some reminders on this, so that when we read more, we can tell between the good and the bad,” he added.

Muslims in Malaysia began to observe fasting with the start of Ramadan yesterday.