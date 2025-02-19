KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — After almost six years of closure, Carcosa Seri Negara will re-open with a new look after renovations and refurshing of the national heritage building is completed by July this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the restoration was to revive history and ensure that the heritage continues to be appreciated, in line with the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (PSKL2040) and preparations for Asean-Malaysia 2025.

“Hopefully, the restoration of Carcosa Seri Negara will be completed by this July and we can introduce a quaint programme like high-tea to introduce the heritage building to foreign delegations (during Asean conferences).

“With the collaboration between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Khazanah Nasional, this project will be the second flagship in the conservation of KL’s heritage with an identity steeped in history and culture,” she said in a Facebook post today, along with a photo of her inspecting the site.

She said the first phase of this project involves efforts to conserve Carcosa Seri Negara as a museum and art gallery, while the second phase will see the development of the Lindungan-Eko Hotel which combines world-class hospitality with the principles of environmental sustainability.

The colonial era building has been closed since June 1, 2019 after the federal government took over Carcosa, a building which once witnessed the signing of the 1957 Federation of Malaya Agreement, and built by the first British Resident General of the Federated Malay States, Sir Frank Swettenham, from a third party. — Bernama