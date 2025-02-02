BALING, Feb 2 — The Sessions Court today sentenced an unemployed man to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of mischief by fire, involving five motorcycles between December last year and early January this year.

The accused, Afif Jazimin Jamaluddin, 23, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Najwa Che Mat.

For the first charge, he pleaded guilty to setting a Honda EX5 motorcycle alight at a house in Kampung Jerai here, at 3.15 am, on Dec 27, 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to torching a Modenas Kriss motorcycle, a Honda EX5 and an SM Sport at a house in Kampung Pisang, Kupang near here at 3.30 am, on Dec 24, 2024.

Afif Jazimin later admitted to committing a similar offence by setting a Modenas Kriss motorcycle on fire at a house in Kampung Hangus, Kupang near here at 3.30 am, on Jan 2, this year.

All charges are framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirul Halimi Md Salleh appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Intan Nursyafina Baharudin.

The judge then sentenced him to four years in prison for each charge, starting from the date of his arrest on Jan 20 and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

The accused was detained by the police to assist in the investigation into the fire that broke out at nine houses in Kupang here, from mid-December to early January.

In addition to the houses, the fire also destroyed two vehicles and 18 motorcycles, involving losses totaling RM770,000. — Bernama