SEKINCHAN, Feb 2 — The Selangor state government will call up the management of a famous theme park in Shah Alam after a visitor was injured by a float that fell from a glass water slide on Wednesday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the meeting would allow several questions about the safety to be answered before the theme park’s latest attraction is allow to resume operations.

“For now, it isn’t operating, if they can fulfil the specifications set by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and we will review their newest safety aspects in their next application, then it will resume operations,” he said after attending the Selangor level Thaiponggal 2025 festivities here yesterday.

The MBSA had confirmed in a statement yesterday that nine notices were issued against the theme park, three warnings on Nov 14, 2024, and one on Jan 19. — Bernama