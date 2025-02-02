TAPAH, Feb 2 — Police have issued a total of 104,235 summonses for various traffic offences under Op Selamat 23 as of yesterday, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said 49,339 of the summonses mainly involved six offences, namely speeding (44,940 summonses); beating the traffic lights (2,034); using mobile devices while driving (869); driving on the emergency lane (602); queue-cutting (573); and overtaking on double lines (321).

He added that, as of yesterday, statistics also showed a reduction in the number of traffic summonses issued by the police for the same period compared to last year.

“So, we will conduct a study to see if (the reduced number of) summonses issued is because of road users complying with traffic rules or the road safety and advocacy campaign that we carried out previously.

“I will provide (the latest statistics) in detail after Op Selamat 23 ends today,” he told a media conference after attending the 2025 Chinese New Year Op Selamat Advocacy Programme at the Tapah Rest and Service (R&R) area here today.

Mohd Yusri said the department deployed 3,609 personnel for Op Selamat 23, which began on Jan 28, to ensure it ran smoothly and achieved its objectives.

He said the main aim of the operation was to minimise the number of road accident cases, ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent house-breaking cases during the festive season, in collaboration with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK).

“So, the JSPT’s approach is based on total enforcement and also delivery service. Total enforcement means we enforce traffic rules to ensure there is no increase in accident cases and fatalities as well as manage smooth traffic flow,” he said.

He said that throughout the Op Selamat 23 campaign, police identified a total of 408 traffic congestion hotspots and 76 blackspots (accident-prone areas) involving Federal, state and city roads.

Mohd Yusri said these included 27 hotspots and 17 blackspots on highways nationwide.

“That’s why we formed the Emergency Response Team (ERT). We focused on 14 teams along highways to take necessary action (continuous monitoring to ensure smooth traffic flow and swiftly removing any obstacles along the highways).

“According to information we received from PLUS, for today, an estimated 1.82 million vehicles are expected to pass through this highway. So, we (the teams from ERT, JSPT and other agencies) appeal to all road users to be patient and obey traffic rules,” he said.

As for today’s advocacy programme, Mohd Yusri said road users when met at the Tapah R&R acknowledged the increased number of vehicles on the highway and the slow-moving traffic.

“We have carried out advocacy campaigns via the media, social media and so on. They (road users) have taken steps or planned their journeys much earlier and are prepared to face unexpected situations (traffic congestion),” he said. — Bernama