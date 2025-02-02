KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has reportedly confirmed that several celebrities linked to a financial consultancy firm under investigation in Ops Sky will be summoned.

He said they would be called in next week to assist in the investigation.

“Based on statements and financial reviews obtained, these celebrities received payments ranging from RM150,000 to RM400,000 over a period of one to two years as company ambassadors.

“MACC also detected payments made for concert sponsorships and the composition of special songs for the syndicate,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

Azam confirmed that the involvement of prominent celebrities is one of the aspects being investigated in Ops Sky.

The probe follows the arrest of at least 27 individuals, including eight company directors and 18 bank officers, by the Anti-Money Laundering Division in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia.

Investigations revealed that the celebrities were paid hundreds of thousands of ringgit to serve as the face of the company and promote its services to the public. Some were reportedly paid up to RM400,000 as official ambassadors.

MACC also found that the company actively sponsored entertainment events featuring celebrities, and even funded song production involving a top Malaysian singer.

Ops Sky further uncovered that RM700 million in bank loans had been approved for borrowers who were later deceived by the syndicate, which took at least 35 per cent of the loan amount under the pretext of offering financial assistance.

MACC has frozen 98 company and individual accounts worth over RM22 million in connection with the money laundering syndicate.



