PORT DICKSON, Feb 2 — A total of 2,800 personnel from the Malaysian Army are ready to be mobilised to assist flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said.

He added that the 1st Division in Sarawak and the 5th Division in Sabah have already been mobilised to provide aid.

“The floods in Sarawak involve 13 districts. We have tasked the Eastern Field Commander with coordinating efforts among all relevant security agencies. Alhamdulillah, our personnel’s presence has greatly assisted other enforcement bodies.

“Although we are not the primary agency responsible for disaster management, our policy is to act as an immediate responder,” he told reporters this after witnessing the Graduation Parade of Male Recruits (Series 201/2024) and Female Recruits (Series 49/2024), involving 1,339 soldiers at the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) parade ground here.

According to a report issued by the Disaster Operations Control Centre and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), as of noon today, 26 districts in Sarawak and Sabah are affected by flooding., with the number of evacuees dropping to 15,009 people from 4,416 families housed in 87 relief centres compared to 17,637 people at 6 am. — Bernama