SIBU, Feb 2 — Sarawak ranked among the top five states in Malaysia for economic performance last year, according to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the state recorded a total income of RM14.2 billion.

“In terms of exports, Sarawak holds a strong position, currently ranking fourth in the country’s exports to international trading partners. This reflects the ongoing growth and success of our economic performance,” he said.

He said this at the United Chinese Association Sibu Division’s Chinese New Year celebration here last night.

Abang Johari also shared that Sarawak is in talks to establish a medical faculty in partnership with Fudan University, China, focusing on both Western and Eastern medicine, noting that China is renowned for its expertise in Eastern medicine.

“We have abundant biodiversity resources, and these can be utilised to promote Eastern medicine,” he added.

Additionally, he announced his upcoming invitation to speak at the Yusuf Ishak Institute in Singapore, where he will give a talk on Sarawak’s economy and the future of renewable energy on Feb 10. — Bernama