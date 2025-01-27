KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several areas in four states and Labuan until 1pm today.

It said in a statement that the weather conditions were expected in Kelantan (Kuala Krai and Gua Musang), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin), and Johor (Segamat and Mersing).

A similar situation was also forecast for interior and west coast of Sabah (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Papar). — Bernama