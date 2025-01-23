DAVOS, Jan 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is working on a more targeted approach for the provision of toll exemptions during the festive seasons.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said that similar to previous subsidy adjustments, toll exemptions should only be provided to the B40 and M40 groups, not to everyone.

“Some have raised the issue of why the toll exemption is for everyone, even wealthy cars such as Rolls Royce, Mercedes and Maserati benefit, so perhaps we should be more thorough to ensure that the lower-income groups are given special consideration.

“This is currently being refined. (Works) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has only outlined the basic principles, stating that we cannot continue to subsidise everything like electricity and fuel,” he said.

Anwar said this at a press conference following his working visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting here.

Last Tuesday, Nanta was reported as saying that 2024 would be the final year for the provision of toll exemptions during the festive season, and last year’s Cabinet meeting had decided to seek a more targeted approach, which will be announced soon. — Bernama