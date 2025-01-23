KUCHING, Jan 23 — Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is addressing its critical bed shortage by implementing a patient distribution system within the hospitals in the Southern Cluster, said its director Dr Ngian Hie Ung.

Dr Ngian explained that under this system, patients who come to SGH may be admitted directly to nearby hospitals such as in Bau or Serian, or transferred there once their condition stabilises.

“We constantly have a high number of patients, and many of you may be aware that patients often have to wait in the emergency department for nearly a day before they can be admitted to the ward.

“The emergency department is, of course, not the ideal setting for patient admissions, but we do our best to take care of them during this time.

“We hope the public understands that even if a patient is from Kuching, they may be transferred to Bau Hospital,” she said when met during a ceremony to handover link chairs at SGH today.

Dr Ngian assured the public that patient transfers are carefully managed.

“We believe these hospitals will be able to provide care similar to that of Sarawak General Hospital, or sometimes even better, as hospitals in Bau and Serian are less crowded.

“It’s actually a better environment, and the nurses will have more time to care for the patients. The care provided will not be substandard.

“If a patient’s condition worsens while at one of these hospitals, they don’t need to worry, as the doctors there will consult with specialists SGH,” she said.

Dr. Ngian further noted Serian and Bau Hospitals now have specialists, with Serian having several and Bau one, who primarily serve medical patients receiving care from these specialists.

“Currently, to reduce waiting times for surgeries, we offer patients the option to have their surgery at Serian or Bau Hospital, or Sarawak Heart Centre.

“This has been in place for some time, and it helps ensure surgeries are performed sooner, addressing the long waiting times many patients face.

“We encourage patients to take advantage of this option when offered, as it allows for faster surgery. We provide this option for both inpatient and surgical patients,” she said.

Dr Ngian said that while surgeries are primarily performed at Sarawak Heart Centre due to its more comprehensive facilities, Serian and Bau Hospitals are now equipped with the necessary equipment to perform certain non-invasive surgeries, further reducing waiting times for patients.

“We hope the public understands that every patient is very dear to us. We will not transfer patients unnecessarily; they will only be moved if we believe another hospital can provide the same level of care.

“Given the high number of patients we need to manage, we aim to ensure that all of them receive the proper care they need,” Dr Ngian said.

The Southern Cluster, led by SGH, includes Bau Hospital, Serian Hospital, Kota Sentosa Hospital, Sarawak Heart Centre, Rajah Charles Brook Memorial Hospital, Lundu Hospital and Simunjan Hospital. — The Borneo Post