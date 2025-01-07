PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today denied involvement in the 2016 removal of Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, describing it as part of an “administrative reshuffling” unconnected to him.

Testifying in his corruption trial over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds allegedly transferred into his personal accounts, Najib said the leadership change at the MACC did not disrupt investigations into the scandal.

“Tan Sri Abu Kassim’s departure from the MACC was an administrative decision, and there is no evidence to suggest that I had any role in his removal. The MACC continued its investigations into 1MDB under new leadership without interruption,” he told the High Court.

Najib emphasised that such transitions in governance were routine and did not indicate ulterior motives or wrongdoing. He also pointed out that Abu Kassim had not sued the government for wrongful dismissal.

Abu Kassim stepped down as MACC chief on August 1, 2016, although he was only set to retire in 2020.

Najib also denied pressuring then Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz to issue a statement declaring “no wrongdoing” in connection with funds deposited into his accounts.

“At no point did I ask her to issue such a statement,” he said.

Najib claimed he had merely requested Zeti to address growing public concerns and speculation about the funds’ source. However, he said Zeti had declined his request.

He further stated that he relied on Bank Negara Malaysia to flag any suspicious transactions related to his accounts.

“Bank Negara alone would have known the source of the funds. Even as finance minister, I lacked the authority under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (BAFIA) to determine the source of funds,” Najib said, referring to the now-repealed law.

He insisted it would not have been improper for him to request Zeti to issue a statement about the funds, saying, “I simply wanted to know the truth.”

Najib added that Zeti could have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the funds at the time if she believed there was anything dubious about their origins.

Reflecting on his years in court over the 1MDB case, Najib quipped about his unintended legal education.

“After six years of this, I feel like I could teach law — not just criminal law, but civil law and even how taxation law can be misused. It’s been an intensive, hands-on learning experience, though I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone!”

Najib’s 1MDB trial continues this afternoon.





