KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Immigration Department (JIM) detained 53 illegal immigrants during an operation codenamed Op Kutip around a shopping mall in Ampang, Selangor, last night.

JIM Selangor director Khairul Aminus Kamaruddin said those detained comprised 33 men and 20 women, from Indonesia, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Australia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sweden, Tanzania, Morocco, Somalia, Nigeria Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

“They are aged between 14 and 65 years and are suspected of lacking valid documentation and failing to comply with the conditions required to stay in this country,” he said in a statement today.

He added that during the inspection, some foreign nationals acted aggressively, offering various excuses, and some even pretended to faint to avoid arrest.

“A total of 141 individuals were screened during the raid, which began at 7.30pm and involved 35 personnel from the Selangor Immigration Department,” he said.

All detainees have been taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for documentation and further action. — Bernama