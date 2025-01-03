KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Sixty-three evacuees remain at temporary relief centres in Kelantan and Johor, as of 8 am today.

In KELANTAN, the Social Welfare Department's Infobencana portal reported that 36 evacuees from Pasir Mas are still housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tok Deh, Rantau Panjang. This number has remained unchanged since yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage's infobanjir.water.gov.my indicates that Sungai Golok, in Rantau Panjang, is currently at the alert level of 7.70 metres.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims also remains unchanged, at 27.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that all evacuees are being accommodated at the Kampung Perpat Multipurpose Hall in Kota Tinggi.

"The weather across all 10 districts is expected to be clear this morning,” he said in a statement. — Bernama