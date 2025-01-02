KUANTAN, Jan 2 — Police have denied any wrongdoing in the arrest of two men during Ops Cegah Jenayah at KM2 of Jalan Kuantan-Pekan on Tuesday, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the incident took place at about 9.40 pm when on-duty officers stopped the Perodua Axia carrying the two men and personnel from the National Anti-Drugs Agency asked the suspects to undergo a urine screening test.

He said that as the suspects, aged 20 and 31, were about to be taken for the test, they attempted to escape by pushing policemen in an effort to return to the vehicle, which resulted in a physical altercation.

“Following the incident, two policemen fell and suffered minor injuries. However, both suspects were arrested with minimal force, and there was no wrongdoing by the police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Zaidi said that the two men tested positive for methamphetamine, and investigations into the case were being carried out under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 186 of the Penal Code.

He called on the public to act responsibly and refrain from spreading negative narratives about the police’s operations, urging cooperation with the authorities while they carried out their duties.

“The public is also urged not to make any speculations on the incident, as it may tarnish the image of the Pekan district police headquarters,” he said. — Bernama