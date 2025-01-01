KUCHING, Jan 1 — The heavy rain last night failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands gathering at Kuching Waterfront for the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration.

Themed ‘Let’s Celebrate Together’, the event is a celebration of Sarawak’s rich culture, music, and unity.

Gracing the occasion are Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The countdown extravaganza features an eclectic lineup of local talents, including I-Cats Performing Arts, Harris Mukhriz, Isz Arfan, Harry Parren Ngau, Darren Jadriel Valentine, Norafizah Buseman, Ng Chien Chien, Roxy Ixzy, Aleysha and Ryan Zachary Shareef Van Der Horst, Siti Hasmah, and Excrozim Band.

Skits by Lan Perey and Ashweein Narayanan add to the evening’s charm.

The official segment opened with a captivating dance by Kumpulan Permata Seni from the Sarawak Arts Council, followed by special appearances from Zeppo Youngsterz and Kinate Dance Group.

Renowned artistes Zee Avi from Malaysia and Hetty Koes Endang from Indonesia delivered stellar performances that captivated the audience.

Undeterred by the rain, families, tourists and locals mingled while awaiting the countdown to midnight, creating an atmosphere of joy and anticipation.

Sales and exhibition booths, shielded from the weather, enriched the festivities by offering a wide array of goods and beverages to delight the crowd. — The Borneo Post





