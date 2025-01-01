PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The government will implement the use of Quick-Response (QR) code specially for Malaysians on a trial basis beginning this month to ensure smooth immigration checks at 40 special lanes at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the use of QR code in the arrival and departure areas is a solution to congestion issues that often occur at the country’s entry points, including KLIA, especially during peak periods and festive seasons.

The use of QR code allows immigration checks to take a very short time, between five to seven seconds, compared to 15 to 25 second using conventional automatic gates, he said, adding that it would also boost security and service efficiency through the use of the latest technology and reduce leakages.

“With the QR code system, travellers do not have to take out their passports during immigration checks, but are required to always have their passports throughout their journey,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that manual counters and the existing conventional automatic gates can still be used as usual even with the QR code system taking effect.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah had said in December that the government was considering a new QR-code based system to speed up checks at immigration counters, especially KLIA, to reduce congestion. — Bernama