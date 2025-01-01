PASIR MAS, Jan 1 — The establishment of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is capable of combating crimes such as smuggling of firearms, drugs and contraband, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said the establishment of AKPS would unify various border enforcement functions under a single chain of command.

“Border management in Malaysia involves multiple agencies such as customs, immigration, quarantine, and many others, which often lead to inefficiencies, overlapping duties, and communication barriers.

“AKPS consolidates these key functions in an integrated manner under the responsibility of one agency, creating a coordinated approach for better border control,” he told reporters when launching the AKPS pilot operation at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang here today.

Citing an example, Shamsul Azri said travellers entering the border currently face multiple layers of inspections, each managed by different agencies, leading to potential confusion and delays.

“With the establishment of AKPS, we want to provide a smoother experience where travellers can undergo all the necessary checks at a single local inspection layer, making the process less complex,” he said.

He added that this approach would reduce waiting times and subsequently enhance public satisfaction through better government services.

Meanwhile, AKPS director-general of AKPS Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said that based on AKPS Act 2024 (Act 860), which was gazetted on Oct 17, it would act as the government’s frontline agency at the country’s entry points, including ports.

He said AKPS is responsible for providing integrated and comprehensive control and inspection services at land, sea, and air entry points.

“As a single agency created to coordinate all border entry matters, AKPS reflects the commitment of the MADANI Government to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of border control remain at the highest level.

“This pilot operation programme is also a strategic step in our collective efforts to realise the mandate of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said.

Hazani added that the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex was chosen as the pilot location to identify strengths and weaknesses to be addressed before expanding operations to 21 locations on Feb 1.

“This pilot operation is one of the preparatory initiatives for the main AKPS operations, with the aim of addressing critical issues more decisively and comprehensively,” he said. — Bernama