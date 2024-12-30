KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 – The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) has reportedly raised concerns over a shortage of Ozempic, a diabetes medication, due to its rising misuse as a weight-loss solution.

MPS president Prof Amrahi Buang confirmed the supply issue, attributing it to individuals without diabetes using the drug for unapproved purposes.

“There are many who are interested only in the drug’s weight loss potency, creating a huge demand and a shortage in the market,” he was quoted telling The Star.

“This is supported by many reports of Ozempic being misused by non-diabetic individuals for weight loss although it is not approved for that purpose in Malaysia,” Amrahi added.

He warned that using Ozempic without medical supervision could lead to severe side effects, including hypoglycemia, which may be life-threatening.

Ozempic is a semaglutide-based injection designed to help adults with Type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar levels. However, its weight-loss effects have sparked interest beyond its intended use.

Aesthetic clinics have reportedly begun offering weight-loss packages based on Ozempic, while some individuals have turned to self-prescription or online sources to obtain the drug.

Rachel Gan, honorary secretary of the Malaysian Community Pharmacy Guild, was also quoted saying distributors are rationing supplies to prevent bulk purchases.

“This is definitely not safe. They should consult a doctor before using any medication,” Gan cautioned.

Healthcare professionals have also highlighted potential long-term risks associated with Ozempic, including kidney and gallbladder complications, underscoring the need for cautious and supervised use.