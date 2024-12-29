KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 29 — An elderly man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of raping a 19-year-old girl two months ago.

Razali Mamat, 69, was accused of committing the offence at a house in Kampung Hulu Lerek, Hulu Terengganu, around 9.30 am on Oct 28.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noradila Ab. Latif did not offer bail and requested the court to impose additional conditions to prevent the accused from harassing the victim or prosecution witnesses until the conclusion of the case.

However, Razali’s lawyer, Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh, appealed for a lower sum on the basis that his client is unemployed and financially supported by his children.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli granted bail at RM12,000 with one surety and approved the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

He also ordered Razali to report to the nearest police station monthly and set Jan 23 for case mention. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)