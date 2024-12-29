KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — PAS will discuss a proposal to implement public caning punishments in all states governed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) at its upcoming Syura Council meeting.

PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin said the meeting is expected to be held next year.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Hashim stressed that the implementation of public caning in PN-administered states should not be rushed.

“Following the first public caning carried out in Terengganu recently, I believe it should be extended to other states governed by PN.

“However, this is merely my suggestion, and I am aware that significant preparations must be made before this can be implemented.

“Discussions with authorities such as the police, religious departments, and other relevant agencies are essential before allowing this punishment,” he told BH today.

Other states currently governed by PN are Kelantan, Kedah, and Perlis.

Hashim also extended his congratulations to Terengganu for successfully implementing the punishment, adding that it should serve as an example for other states in enforcing Islamic laws.

“Public caning is not a cruel act but rather aims to educate offenders and raise awareness among those who witness the punishment,” he said.

On Friday, Terengganu became the first state in Malaysia to carry out public caning.