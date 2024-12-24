KOTA BARU, Dec 24 — Police intercepted two cars and found 400,000 white cigarettes worth RM473,000 at Kampung Dalam, Tumpat, on Sunday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out by a team from Battalion 8 around 1.30 am.

“In the incident, GOF personnel spotted two suspicious vehicles while carrying out their duties under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

“One suspect, aged 28, was apprehended while another managed to escape after abandoning the car by the roadside,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said both men are believed to be couriers tasked with transporting the cigarettes to the local market. The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.

In a separate case, Nik Ros Azhan said a team from Battalion 9 thwarted an attempt to smuggle 435 fake branded handbags worth RM435,000 in front of a petrol station in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, last Saturday.

He said the seizure was made at 6.30 pm after the team stopped a lorry driven suspiciously by a male suspect.

“A 34-year-old man was also detained for allegedly transporting the imitation handbags from Thailand to the local market.

“The total estimated value of the seized items is RM435,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 100 of the Trademarks Act 2019,” he said.

The suspect and confiscated goods have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action, he added. — Bernama