KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — At least 30 houses in two water villages here were damaged by a storm and strong winds early this morning.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Station Chief, Madzlan Sarman, said the storm occurred between 3am and 4am, with the emergency call received at 6.21am, according to a report in national daily Berita Harian today.

The storm affected 20 houses and a mosque in Kampung Selamat, while ten houses in Kampung Sri Aman were also reported damaged.

“The storm caused several houses in the water villages to collapse, and damage was sustained, with electrical shorts occurring due to broken wires,” he said.

“Additionally, at least 20 cars were damaged after being struck by structures and roofs of houses torn off by the storm,” he added.