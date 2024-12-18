JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — A 48-year-old housewife claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing a three-month-old baby she was caring for about five months ago.

The accused, Monsinah Sapari, pleaded not guilty and requested to be tried after the charge was read out to her before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The charge sheet alleges that the accused, who had custody of the baby boy, abused him in a manner that was likely to cause the victim physical harm.

The act was allegedly committed at a house in Kuarters Guru, Jalan Tawakal, Kampung Melayu Kangkar Pulai here, between 7.30am and 12.44pm on July 17.

The accused was charged under Section 34(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and is punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years or a fine of up to RM50,000 or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lydia Salleh prosecuted and did not offer bail as the charge was made under a non-bailable offence.

However, lawyer Mohammad Muzammil Mohammad Hairiri, who represented the accused, requested the court’s discretion to allow his client to be granted bail.

“The accused is a wife and mother of four children, two of whom are employed and the other two are still in school. She is a housewife, but to help generate income, she babysits other children.

“The accused is supported by her husband who works as a teacher. They have a permanent address, so there is no risk of the accused fleeing,” he added.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and two additional conditions, namely that the accused’s international passport must be surrendered to the court and that she must report to the Kangkar Pulai police station once a month.

The case was set for mention on January 15 for the submission of documents.