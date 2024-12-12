KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the digital economy will be crucial to propel Malaysia’s growth in the coming year.

Speaking at the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Office, Anwar, who is also finance minister, projected a potential contribution of up to 25.5 per cent to the nation’s GDP, noting that sectors from rubber and tin ore to palm oil and basic industries have embraced AI.

“If the World Economic Forum study on job opportunities reaches almost 100 million new workers in the world just for 2025, then for our country... it may reach up to 23 per cent of the GDP of the country.

“We expect this year, from what I noted, more than 23 per cent. If the speed and rapidity continues like this, it may jump to 25.5 per cent,” he said.

He also acknowledged ongoing concerns about the digital divide among the people.

“We must address these issues between the urban elites and the urban poor, the rural folks and the deep rural heartland. This is, of course, reflected in our Malaysia Digital Economy blueprint,” he added.

He said that Malaysia needs to have a high digital literacy rate to become a high-income nation.

“Remember, high income will only be achievable if driven by digital. This is once again why I emphasise that we are one of the few countries in the world to establish a Digital Ministry, as it is crucial for the success of our nation,” he added.