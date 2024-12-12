KUCHING, Dec 12 — The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) conducted control measures at pig farms in Serian following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mongkos, Tebedu on November 29.

In saying this, Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom stressed all other districts in the state are still free of ASF.

He also pledged that there is sufficient supply of pork in the market for the Christmas season statewide and that the meat is safe for consumption.

“This ASF virus only infects swine and not humans. ASF also does not infect other livestock because it is host specific and not zoonotic,” Dr Rundi explained in a statement.

He reminded pig breeders to intensify biosecurity measures at their respective farms by ensuring they have facilities such as vehicle dip/foot dip and stable perimeter fencing.

Other than that, he stressed they must also control the movements in and out of livestock, vehicles, and people.

Transfer of live pigs is also prohibited without a transfer permit issued by DVSS, he said.

Dr Rundi pointed out ASF has no vaccine or treatment and may be the root cause of big economic losses.

Therefore, he said breeders must be serious about taking early steps to prevent the ASF virus from spreading to their farms.

Breeders are reminded not to feed their pigs uncooked food from leftovers or scraps, and food must be cooked for at least 30 minutes to prevent the virus from spreading.

He said new livestock with unknown health status must not be brought into farms.

Clinical symptoms of ASF are a high death rate, high fever, difficulty in breathing, rashes, swelling of the skin, loss of appetite, depression, vomiting, diarrhoea, swollen joints, skin ulcers, and runny nose.

“If breeders notice any of these symptoms, they are to immediately report it to the nearest DVS office,” said Dr Rundi.

On a viral video being shared on the internet, Dr Rundi pointed out it was an old video previously circulated and taken overseas. — The Borneo Post