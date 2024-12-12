KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Kelantan fully recovered from the floods last night, while in Terengganu, the number of evacuees continued to drop.

In KELANTAN, Gua Musang Social Welfare officer Bun Tham Eh Gin said the last relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Limau Kasturi 1, which housed 41 people, was closed at 5 pm, indicating that the state has fully recovered from the second wave of floods that struck on Monday.

“The evacuees were allowed to return to their homes at around 5 pm today after flood waters in their settlements receded,” he said when contacted.

In TERENGGANU, the flood situation improved, as the number of evacuees decreased to 3,778 from 869 families placed in 12 PPS, compared to 4,751 this evening.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat announced that 3,541 evacuees from 812 families are still sheltering in eight PPS in the Kemaman district. In comparison, 237 people from 57 families in Dungun district were placed in four PPS that have been operating since yesterday.

In PERAK, the state JPBN Secretariat, in a statement tonight, said the number of flood victims in the state remained at 34 from 11 families. They are from Kampung Pulau Misa, who have been placed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang, Bota in Perak Tengah since Dec 2.

In JOHOR, state JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement tonight, said that 139 flood evacuees from 38 families are still taking shelter in three PPS operating in two districts, namely Tangkak and Segamat.

He said in Tangkak, 54 people from 12 families are taking shelter at SK Simpang Lima Darat, while two PPS in Segamat, namely Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, are respectively housing 40 people from 12 families and 45 people from 14 families. — Bernama