KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The government is planning more comprehensive provisions and harsher penalties to close existing loopholes in the Child Act 2001 to better protect minors, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the government’s proposed amendments are to ensure wider protection for children from various forms of abuse, including those related to technology and the digital world, especially after recent scandals involving a school bus driver and Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

“Provisions related to punishment will also be tightened, especially against guardians responsible for neglect or physical, emotional, or sexual abuse of children,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to Sibu MP Oscar Ling Chai Yew, who wanted to know the government’s plan to improve enforcement of the Child Act so that cases such as GISBH, the local conglomerate linked to a deviant Islamic group and “Abang Bas”, a Johor bus driver whose TikTok posts about his interactions with a girl passenger whom he claimed to have a “crush” on, back in September, drew online concern resulting in his arrest and charging

The minister said the police – which is under purview of the Home Ministry – has stepped up enforcement of the Child Act so that cases of abuse and sexual crimes against children, such as the two cases, can be prevented more effectively.

Other measures include expanding the self-safety education programs in schools with a focus on educating children about their rights, personal safety, and how to recognise and report suspicious or dangerous situations.

“The educational curriculum will be checked, to make sure children understand how to protect themselves from physical, emotional, or sexual abuse and develop awareness of parents and guardians in child protection issues,” he added.