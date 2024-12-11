KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — The Sabah government has allocated RM70 million for non-Muslim religious bodies, mission schools, and private schools for 2025, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said it is an increase of RM13.25 million compared to the 2024 allocation of RM56.75 million.

“The state government is committed and consistently practices a policy of fairness and equality in all aspects to assist the people, regardless of race or religion, to maintain harmony in the community,” he said during today’s launch of the 2024 Kota Kinabalu Christmas Celebration (KKCC) at Padang Merdeka.

His speech text was read by Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan who is also the Sabah Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Industry.

He said that the 19th KKCC celebration this year, themed “Kasih Melalui Tindakan” (Love in Action), is particularly fitting, especially in Sabah, a state with a population of diverse ethnicities and religions.

“The theme is highly supported as it encourages us to love one another, not just by speaking about love but by translating and demonstrating it through action. Love among a society of diverse ethnicities, races, and religions is crucial for the well-being, prosperity, and peace of our beloved state of Sabah,” he stressed.

“Let us all work together and strive hard so that this state continues to progress. Merry Christmas to all Christians and Happy New Year 2025 to the people of this state,” he said. — Bernama